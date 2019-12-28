Mobay takes dexterity series challenge

Nicholas Barnes settled the score between Kingston and Montego Bay competitors in the Asphalt Assault dexterity series by taking victory at the final round at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, recently.

The friendly battle began when Asphalt Assault made its first visit to Montego Bay in June. Maurice Whittingham won that event on home ground. The event returned to the eastern side of the island at the Advanced Driver Training Centre, St Catherine, in July.

Kingston driver Lee Vaz was the victor of that event, making the score one apiece. With the series finale back at Catherine Hall, it was all to play for and the Montegonian drivers came out in full force to ensure they had a shot securing bragging rights.

Barnes eventually put down a 1:35.090 lap time through the cones on his third and final run to make him the fastest driver of the event in his Toyota Corolla. Whittingham, driving injured, managed to finish second with a 1:37.548. His opening run was a DNF, but he recovered and showed why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the dexterity genre. Locking out the podium for Montego Bay was Cleve Ottey. Driving a Toyota Starlet, he excited the crowd with his drift style on the way to third place. Raynor King and Zachary Isaacs completed the top five.

—Article written by Nichola Beckford