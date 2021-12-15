DRMA breach?

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Monday evening's staging of the St James Municipal Corporation's (SJMC) annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and concert saw scores of people demanding to be allowed inside the venue as health and security personnel scrambled to control the swelling crowd.

But yesterday, the councillor in charge of the event hailed it a success.

The ceremony, which was advertised on the SJMC's social media pages, was to cater to 50 invited guests with other eager viewers encouraged to join virtually. But those looking to share in the festivities bombarded the gates of the Harmony Beach Park, screaming and shouting to gain access.

“Wah unu a lock gate fa? How unu fi light Christmas tree and nuh want wi fi come watch it?” one angry woman shouted outside the gates.

Based on the latest COVID-19 safety protocols announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, physical attendance at any event hosted by public entities must not exceed 50 individuals. However, frustrated security personnel manning the gates in Montego Bay Monday evening quickly lost that battle.

A woman who stood by looking at the chaos told the Jamaica Observer that she was frightened by what was taking place.

“I don't think that they were prepared for this… a lot of people turned up and there was not enough security in general to man the crowd that is here tonight,” said the woman, who requested anonymity.

“I was here before people started coming in and when the crowd started getting bigger, people started getting flustered; then the police came. When the police came, I observed [a high-ranking police official] telling them to let in a few more people,” she added.

The woman continued, “To be honest with you, I saw where the frustration started but I don't even think the organisers were expecting this and neither were they prepared at all.”

One man argued that the municipality should be ashamed of itself for closing the gates of the park and allowing a crowd to build up. He told the Observer that changing the venue of the annual event had caused more harm than good.

“It better dem did keep the tree a Sam Sharpe Square because dem never affi lock out nobody. Everybody wah enjoy the Christmas tree and if dem never wah nobody here better dem did just light the tree and nuh tell nobody,” said the man who asked not to be identified by name.

Though acknowledging that there is an ongoing pandemic, the man maintained that the event could not be held without the citizens of Montego Bay in attendance. He lashed out at the organisers for attempting to stage the event virtually.

“It nuh mek no sense because at the end of the day, the crowd over here same way. So it just mek sense everybody enjoy themselves and done,” he told the Observer.

Yesterday, chairman of the SJMC's Civic and Community Affairs Committee Councillor Dwight Crawford (Spring Garden Division, Jamaica Labour Party) who organised the event, told the Observer that the corporation did not breach the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as “there was no indication that we had more than 500 attendees at the park”.

“We did not have an event where we invited more than 50 people. The rest of the people came to the park to witness the Christmas tree lighting,” he said. “The park is allowed 500 people… and we cordoned off an area for our event for 50 persons.”

Though the event was intended to be mostly virtual, Crawford noted that a lot of curious Montegonians gathered at the gates in support of the Christmas tree lighting.

“The MOH [Ministry of Health] locked the gate and that is why we had the people dem pack up at the gate outside. I mean, what do you do? People wah come in, the park has a limit and we just can't let in anybody else,” Crawford said.

He added, “It was one problem or the next, either we let in everybody so there was no crowd at the gate or we just listened to the MOH and the police and just locked the gate.”

Though many event attendees were seen walking around without masks, Crawford argued that proper measures were in place to ensure that COVID-19 containment rules were adhered to.

“From my observation inside of the park, the municipal police were constantly going around and even the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers were actually insisting that if people do not put on their masks they would be thrown out of the park. If there were one or two [people] who kotch their masks under their chins, by the time they got to the gate the municipal police were on their cases,” he said.

“I personally witnessed the superintendent telling a man that if you don't put on your mask we are putting you right back through the gate,” Crawford added.

Monday night's event, he said, “was a success”.

“There were some kinks here and there but for the most part there were no injuries, robberies or fights. When you have an event like that where you can find people from all walks of life in one space, I think that is a very good way to measure a very successful event,” he told the Observer.