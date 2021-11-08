Mobile unit to boost registration of private security operations

THE Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) now has a mobile registration unit (MRU) and online licence renewal portal aimed at boosting registration and engagement with professionals within the industry.

The MRU, which was handed over by Toyota Jamaica Limited at an official ceremony last Thursday, is retrofitted with two meeting areas, two sound systems, document storage facilities, bathroom facilities and a retractable awning.

The online platform will facilitate 24-hour access to the PSRA's virtual licence renewal services which can be accessed at www.psra.gov.jm.

In his address at the ceremony held at Toyota Jamaica Limited, St Andrew, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda said the commissioning of the MRU is a welcome expansion of the PRSA's general capacity. He noted that it will bring individuals who work formally in the private security industry into full compliance with government standards and regulations.

“Beyond the greater regulatory compliance, these measures also ensure that the PSRA can pursue its essential functions in the era of COVID-19, while itself complying with COVID response measures,” he said.

Executive director, PSRA, Rick Harris, said the MRU and the facilitation of online licence renewals are part of the authority's continued focus on improved service delivery, modernisation of the sector and increased access to the services of the PSRA.

“Our intention is to develop a thriving private security sector. To do that, we recognise that we have to engage our clients from several avenues and meet the growing demand for support in the private security industry,” he said.

In addition, the PSRA has expanded its business operations with the opening of offices in Montego Bay, St James, as well as the refurbishing and reorganisation of its Kingston offices.

These activities are intended to improve customer service and meet stakeholders' needs, as well as improve compliance with the PSRA Act.

The PSRA was created to monitor and regulate the private security industry. It is a statutory body of the Ministry of National Security.