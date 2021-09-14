MOCA launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has added its voice to the call for Jamaicans to get vaccinated with a new social media campaign dubbed 'Trust the Facts; Get the Vax'.

The campaign, MOCA said in a news release, is aimed at encouraging Jamaicans to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated, especially now that at least three of the approved vaccines are available on the island.

According to MOCA Director General Colonel Desmond Edwards, the campaign evolved out of the need to help bolster the country's efforts to slow and eventually end the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The news coming out of the hospitals recently has been particularly disheartening,” said Edwards. “In talking to persons in the communities we discovered that a number of them were overwhelmed and tuning out altogether from everything COVID-related, including messaging about vaccinations. That was when we decided to bring our communications team to the table to see how we could impact the conversation around COVID.”

MOCA press officer Detective Inspector Antoinette Morrison said that after examining public sentiment around the vaccine, the team decided to adopt a positive, hopeful and upbeat theme.

“We want people to be hopeful and optimistic because the vaccines give us hope and optimism,” said Morrison. “We felt that it was important to ensure that this was the tone, in order to re-engage those persons who were already overwhelmed by the news coming out of the hospitals.”

MOCA said the campaign, which was launched on Friday, September 3, and has already reached over 45,000 people on Facebook alone, focusses on visualising a happy, post-pandemic Jamaica and makes the point that vaccination is the quickest way to get there.

“In formulating the campaign, the team leaned heavily on public health communications best practice and by studying what some of the more vaccinated countries have been doing,” MOCA said.

Just last week, Denmark, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, announced that it was doing away with all COVID-related restrictions, as a sufficient enough portion of the population had been vaccinated for COVID to no longer be considered a “socially critical” disease.

Morrison noted that while the Trust the Facts; Get the Vax slogan was adopted from an international campaign slogan, the team believed that the message is enduring because “once you read and understand all the facts surrounding the vaccine, then it helps to make the decision to get the jab an easier one”.

“While our mandate is to tackle corruption and major organised crime,” said Colonel Edwards, “MOCA is first and foremost a corporate citizen of Jamaica and so we felt it was important for us to lend our voice and the talent of our people to the cause. We hope that persons will take the encouragement to get the COVID vaccine as soon as they can.”

MOCA achieved fully independent agency status on April 1 this year, and celebrated its seventh anniversary on August 4. The agency marked the occasion with a new corporate badge, new website and rebranded social media platforms.

The agency invited Jamaicans to view, like and share the Trust the Facts; Get the Vax campaign at twitter.com/mocajamaica, facebook.com/MOCAJamaicagov and instagram.com/mocajamaica.