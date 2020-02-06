Moderate earthquake rattles central Greece

A small earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shook central Greece on Thursday (Feb 6).

The epicenter of the earthquake, recorded at 11.24 a.m. was located 24 kilometres from Neohori and 42 kilometres northwest of Karpenisi, at a depth of nine kilometres.

According to the Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, the were no damages or injuries were reported for the quake struck at 11:24 a.m. local time.

Greece sits in a seismically active area and earthquakes are common.