Moderna vaccine should protect for at least a year — official

Moderna vaccine should protect for at least a year — officialTuesday, January 12, 2021
|
The coronavirus vaccine developed by
Moderna should provide protection for at least a year, according to one of its
chief medical officer.
The official, Tal Zaks, made the revelation to investors at yesterday’s JP Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference.
Zaks said the company will have to test to see if adding a third dose to the two-dose vaccine may extend the protection.
“We’ll have to boost people to see how well the boost works,” Zaks said. “We think there is an opportunity to boost, especially the ones at high risk, should you need it.”
Moderna’s vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration last month.
