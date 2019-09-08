Molynes go for another top scalp in RSPL

Molynes United will be seeking to

continue their good start to the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) football

competition on Sunday when they battle UWI at Drewsland at 3:30 p.m.

The competition’s newcomers trounced defending champions Portmore 3-0 away at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in their debut match and now have UWI in their crosshair as they aim to make it two wins from as many starts.

The margin of victory by Molynes has them in second position in the points standing, which is led by UWI, who thumped Tivoli Gardens 4-0 in their opening encounter at Mona Bowl.

An interesting match looms at Drewsland, which is the home of Premier League giants Waterhouse, but is being used for matches by Molynes because they are without a venue that suits the requirements of the island’s top-flight competition.

Molynes will be relying on the veteran Devon Hodges to help them to victory as he did last week when he scored the final goal in their 3-0 victory. It was Ryan Brown’s brace that started Molynes’ winning charge.

While UWI were convincing in their victory, they had a quartet of players that contributed with Jabari Hylton, Shuwayne Barrett, Thorn Thompson and Trivonte Stewart all finding the back of the net. They will be looking to repeat the feat again against Molynes United.

Meanwhile, another interesting match beckons at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex, where hosts Tivoli Gardens will battle Arnett Gardens also starting at 3:30 p.m.

It is a derby match, which brings out the best in both teams with tough and exciting football expected to be played. The contest is usually very tight despite where they are in the points standing.

SUNDAY’S MATCHES

Dunbeholden vs Waterhouse at Royal Lakes at 3:30 p.m.

Humble Lion vs Mount Pleasant at Effortville Community Centre at 3:30 p.m.

Molynes United vs UWI at Drewsland at 3:30 p.m.

Tivoli Gardens vs Arnett Gardens at Edward Seaga Sports Complex at 3:30 p.m.