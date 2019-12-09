Molynes’ RSPL fall continues with loss to champs Portmore

Molynes United’s plummet in the Red Stripe Premier League continued on Sunday, as they were defeated 2-0 by defending champions Portmore United at Constant Spring Stadium in St Andrew.

Rondee Smith and Cory Burke netted in the 11th and 86th minutes as Portmore broke a two-match losing streak to move to 21 points and jumped two places in the standing to seventh.

Molynes’ continued the freefall from being leaders during the early stages of the competition to eighth in the standing, as they have suffered eight losses in 10 matches, since winning their first six at the start of the competition.

Meanwhile, former champions Tivoli Gardens moved from the bottom of the standing with a 1-0 victory over Dunbeholden at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine.

Jermaine ‘Teddy’ Johnson netted a 52nd-minute penalty to move Tivoli two places in the standing to 10th, with their fourth win of the season. Dunbeholden remain sixth in the standing.