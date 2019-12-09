Molynes’ RSPL fall continues with loss to champs Portmore

Molynes’ RSPL fall continues with loss to champs PortmoreMonday, December 09, 2019
|
Molynes United’s plummet in the Red Stripe Premier League continued on Sunday, as they were defeated 2-0 by defending champions Portmore United at Constant Spring Stadium in St Andrew.
Rondee Smith and Cory Burke netted in the 11th and 86th minutes as Portmore broke a two-match losing streak to move to 21 points and jumped two places in the standing to seventh.
Molynes’ continued the freefall from being leaders during the early stages of the competition to eighth in the standing, as they have suffered eight losses in 10 matches, since winning their first six at the start of the competition.
Meanwhile, former champions Tivoli Gardens moved from the bottom of the standing with a 1-0 victory over Dunbeholden at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine.
Jermaine ‘Teddy’ Johnson netted a 52nd-minute penalty to move Tivoli two places in the standing to 10th, with their fourth win of the season. Dunbeholden remain sixth in the standing.
- Dunbeholden 0 vs Tivoli Gardens 1
- Molynes United 0 vs Portmore United 2
- UWI 1 vs Harbour View 1
- Vere United 1 vs Arnett Gardens 1
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy