Molynes seek RSPL revival against champs Portmore

Molynes United will seek to stem their

downward spiral when they tackle defending champions Portmore United in the Red

Stripe Premier League (RSPL) at Constant Spring on Sunday, starting at 3:00 pm.

It has been a rocky road for Molynes since winning their first six matches in their first season in the island’s top-tier football competition.

They have lost seven of their nine matches afterwards, while drawing the other two, to drop from being leaders in the points standings, to seventh.

Portmore presents the perfect opportunity for Molynes to revive their fortunes, as the champions are having a lukewarm season.

Portmore are ninth in the standing and struggling to maintain consistent form. They will be looking to prevent a second loss to Molynes, who won the first encounter 3-0 in September.

Sunday’s matches

Molynes United vs Portmore United at Constant Spring at 3:00 pm

Dunbeholden vs Tivoli Gardens at Royal Lakes Complex at 3:00 pm

UWI vs Harbour View at Mona Bowl at 3:00 pm

Vere United vs Arnett Gardens at Wembley Centre of Excellence at 3:00 pm