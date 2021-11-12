Mom nervous but hopes missing son will return

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — An adoptive mother, Merle Cohen-Green, is clinging to her faith as law enforcers intensify their probe into the disappearance of her 21-year-old son, Javier Green, from Exchange district in Ocho Rios.

When she last saw him Monday he was wearing a white T-shirt and mustard-coloured shorts.

A taxi operator reported seeing Green with a woman the following day. He claimed that he dropped both of them at Green's residence, adding that the young man immediately went back into his taxi and was left at a gas station in Ocho Rios.

Cohen-Green said she does not know the woman he was hanging out with.

The taxi operator, meanwhile, has given a statement to the police who reportedly took a man into custody for questioning. The man in custody was among a group of four males who allegedly had a dispute with Green.

There have been allegations that a few days before Green went missing the four men went to a businessplace operated by Cohen-Green and complained that Green owed them money, and that they were having difficulty locating him. Green, however, denied the claim.

The police and private security personnel were called in, and they removed the four men from the businessplace, the Jamaica Observer has been informed.

In the meantime, Green's adoptive mother indicated that a feeling of trepidation has been growing with each passing day that she is unable to ascertain the whereabouts of the youngster she has been raising since he was six weeks old.

She said it's out of his character to not contact her for more than a week, and to “not make his presence felt” on his social media pages.

Calls to his cellphone have been going to voice mail.

“No matter where he is, he usually call and ask me if I am alright. He may not tell me where he is going, but he always check in on me,” Cohen-Green said. “Mi a try not to think the worst, but it is like I am getting nervous now.”

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said Green is of brown complexion and slim build, adding that he sports a low-cut hairstyle.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts can call the Ocho Rios Police Station at 876- 974-2533; police 119 emergency number; or the nearest police station.