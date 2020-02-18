Mommy Rocket could close track career after 2021 Worlds

Mommy Rocket could close track career after 2021 WorldsTuesday, February 18, 2020
Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce could call time on her illustrious career in 2021 after the World Athletic Championships.
According to a report in the Agence France Presse—the sprint star who is in Berlin for the Laureus World Sports Awards—disclosed that she may end her illustrious career at the World Games slated to be held in Eugene, Oregon next year.
Fraser-Pryce, 33, is quoted as saying, “After Tokyo, I am the defending champion at the World Championships in Eugene, and that is so close to home.”
She said the highlight of her career would be to have all of her family there to watch her close out her track career. However, she notes that she will make her final decision after the Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to get underway in July this year, at which point she will be 34.
Fraser-Pryce is aiming to win a third gold medal in the 100m to add to the four gold she has in the World Championships. “I’m feeling good. The last two years have been an amazing journey for me and added to my motivation in getting me ready for Tokyo,” she remarked.
