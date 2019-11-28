Mon Cherie found safe: Artiste being treated after missing for days in Alaska

Mon Cherie found safe: Artiste being treated after missing for days in AlaskaThursday, November 28, 2019
|
Dancehall artiste Mon Cherie, who was
reported missing for over a week in Anchorage, Alaska was found alive in the US
state sometime on Wednesday night, November 27.
According to a post from her official Instagram page, the artiste, who was born in St. Lucia to Jamaican parents, was found safe after a manhunt was launched when she disappeared in Alaska’s largest city.
“UPDATE: Cherie was found last night. She was found safe and now is getting medical attention at the moment. Thank you all for your prayers and sharing her story. For God is Good,” the post wrote.
The Anchorage Police launched a missing person alert for Mon Cherie, born Cherie Stoute, when efforts to locate the 29-year-old were unsuccessful.
Her case was especially troubling since her family expressed their concern for her well-being due to mental health issues and unfamiliarity with the Anchorage area.
Stoute reportedly disappeared in the downtown Anchorage area on Sunday, November 17 at around 6 pm.
So glad to hear you’re safe and well, Cherie!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy