Mon Cherie found safe: Artiste being treated after missing for days in Alaska

Dancehall artiste Mon Cherie, who was

reported missing for over a week in Anchorage, Alaska was found alive in the US

state sometime on Wednesday night, November 27.

According to a post from her official Instagram page, the artiste, who was born in St. Lucia to Jamaican parents, was found safe after a manhunt was launched when she disappeared in Alaska’s largest city.

“UPDATE: Cherie was found last night. She was found safe and now is getting medical attention at the moment. Thank you all for your prayers and sharing her story. For God is Good,” the post wrote.

The Anchorage Police launched a missing person alert for Mon Cherie, born Cherie Stoute, when efforts to locate the 29-year-old were unsuccessful.

Her case was especially troubling since her family expressed their concern for her well-being due to mental health issues and unfamiliarity with the Anchorage area.

Stoute reportedly disappeared in the downtown Anchorage area on Sunday, November 17 at around 6 pm.

