Moneague College, St Mary campus committed to mission, says director

DESPITE changing locations numerous times, the Moneague College, St Mary campus has remained committed to its mission of certifying and uplifting residents in the parish and adjoining parishes.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Campus Director Delroy Granston outlined that the institution, which was recently relocated to Galina in the parish, after three previous moves, is an offshoot of the main campus in St Ann that has been offering the young people of St Mary a different outlook on life and a second chance at becoming successful individuals.

Currently accepting applications for the new school year, the college is expected to offer programmes such as teacher education, business studies, as well as a number of associate and bachelor's degree programmes in collaboration with the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica. They also offer a bachelor degree in social work in partnership with the Jamaica Theological Seminary.

According to Granston, varied, new, and exciting programmes await prospective students for the new school year and beyond.

“We want to offer articulated truck driving in collaboration with the Caribbean Maritime University. This will include driving and basic servicing. We are trying to put things in place so that we can have that by September or January. In addition, we want to work toward the college being more than just a polytechnic institution, not to compete with the main campus, but just to do something different that is marketable on the north-eastern side of Jamaica, and to expand our offerings in other areas of the job market, especially in the technical and skills area,” he told the Observer.

The college has an ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security with its Step to Work project, which is for students with at least five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and certification in a skilled area at National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) level two.

“Of course we offer housekeeping and bar operations, but we are looking at other areas like massage and spa. Those areas, we think, will create job opportunities for young people, especially those looking for a second chance. It is fully funded by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and they are given a stipend, a set of uniform, exam papers, and everything. All they have to do is just present themselves,” he said, adding that the institution is looking to “satisfy the job market”.

“What we have been doing, too, in collaboration with The University of the West Indies, is teachers across the parishes of Portland, St Mary, and St Ann who are diploma-trained are offered the advanced-standing programme, where they do two years and two summers in the bachelor's in primary education [programme]. They do a number of courses and they graduate at The University [of the West Indies] in Mona, after completing the two years and two summers,” Granston explained.

The Moneague College, St Mary campus director added that discussions are under way with Munroe College in New York to offer a master's programme in business studies.

“We are currently in dialogue with them and we hope that by January that will be finalised and we can offer it,” he said.

Even with a keen focus on improving its programmes, Granston said the institution has not neglected its social responsibility.

“We are trying, as part of our social responsibility, to work with the schools in and around Port Maria and Oracabessa. The other day, Galina Primary had a challenge because they had to do repairs to their school. We hosted them for their Primary Exit Profile exams. As soon as COVID is over we want to have some netball training workshops for teachers in and around St Mary. We have had to suspend it because of COVID-19, but for the past two years we have been sponsoring a pre-daCosta Cup football league in St Mary, where all the schools take part, and we bring a guest school from St Ann. Two players from the winning team receive two scholarships to our college,” he said, encouraging prospective students to call 876-992-5715 for more details on programmes or visit the Moneague College website at moneaguecollege.edu.jm.