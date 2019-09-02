Money being raised to bring athlete’s body back to Jamaica

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise funds to bring the body of Jamaican athlete Twayne Crooks back to Jamaica.

The 24-year-old former Jamaican high school athlete died in the United States on Sunday from stage four cancer. At the time of his death, the 200 and 400-metre runner was a student at the South University of New Orleans. He was a former student of Vere Technical High School and Kingston College. He also attended Denbigh High School.

Struggling to come to terms with his death, his family wants the youngster’s body to be returned to Jamaica. The GoFundMe account, ‘Help Us Bring Twayne Home’, was launched on Monday with a US$20,000-goal. So far, US$1,705 has been raised from 36 donors.

“Please help bring our son home, as his last dying wish, what he wanted more than anything, was to be brought home. He was an all-around wonderful person and brought happiness into everyone’s life that he entered. He was a loving, energetic and athletic person that left an impact on so many of us,” a statement on the page said.

In addition to expressing shock at the athlete’s death, many persons have been sending their condolences to his family.

“I wish I had gotten a chance to see or even speak to Twayne before he passed away. He is a very special person to me, was there for me in high school when I needed a little word of encouragement. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. Will always be remembered for his dedication and passion for track and field. My condolences to his family,” said a female, who donated US$50.