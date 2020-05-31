Monkey steals coronavirus samples from lab

A lab technician in India had the scare of his life recently when a monkey attacked him and stole blood samples of three coronavirus patients.

The incident took placeÂ at the Government-run Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, a state in Northern India.

It was an incident that no one would likely believe if the lab technician had not taken video evidence of it. In the video, the monkey snatched the samples and other medical items, and then clambered up a nearby tree. The video also shows the animal gnawing on what look like surgical gloves.

Meanwhile, residents are concerned that the incident could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. First to other monkeys and then to humans, according to India media. To date, there are 7,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.