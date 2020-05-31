Monkey steals coronavirus samples from lab

Monkey steals coronavirus samples from labSunday, May 31, 2020
|
A lab technician in India had the scare of his life recently when a monkey attacked him and stole blood samples of three coronavirus patients.
The incident took placeÂ at the Government-run Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, a state in Northern India.
It was an incident that no one would likely believe if the lab technician had not taken video evidence of it. In the video, the monkey snatched the samples and other medical items, and then clambered up a nearby tree. The video also shows the animal gnawing on what look like surgical gloves.
Meanwhile, residents are concerned that the incident could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. First to other monkeys and then to humans, according to India media. To date, there are 7,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy