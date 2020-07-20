Monkeys kill family of five in India

Monkeys kill family of five in IndiaMonday, July 20, 2020
|
A mother and four of her children were crushed to death in India after a troop of monkeys brought down a wall in their home.
According to reports by the Times of India, the monkeys violently shook the home’s wall until it collapsed, the falling masonry killing the family which was asleep in the courtyard.
The family was sleeping outside because their ceiling fan was not working amid scorching weather in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Two children survived the incident, and authorities have offered to pay them compensation.
District magistrate Vikram Singh met the survivors and said they were getting the ‘best possible treatment’.
“It was a tragic incident and five members of the family died immediately after the wall collapsed on them,” he said after inspecting the scene.
The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has offered the family 400,000 rupees (£4,200) in compensation, the magistrate said.
Friday’s freak accident was the latest in a long line of monkey-related tragedies in India, which is thought to be home to around 50 million of the primates.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy