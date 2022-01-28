Montague to lead housing drive

MINISTER without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Robert Montague has announced that he will be spearheading the Government's drive to provide 70,000 affordable housing solutions in five years.

Montague, who was recently shifted from the Ministry of Transport and Mining and placed in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, has been tasked by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to provide oversight to the housing, land and urban renewal portfolios.

According to Montague, the prime minister has also given him responsibility for oversight for special national projects including the Vernamfield Airport Development and the Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO) Industrial Economic Zone.

Chinese entity JISCO has indicated that it intends to invest more than US$3 billion to develop the JISCO-Gansu International Industrial Park and Special Economic Zone in Nain, St. Elizabeth, where it operates the Alpart alumina refinery.

The park is expected to generate approximately 60,000 jobs amd is pivotal to Jamaica's Logistics Hub Initiative, development of which is being spearheaded by the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority.

It is one of the three largest being developed by the authority. The others are the Caymanas Special Economic Zone in St Catherine, and Vernamfield Aerotropolis in Clarendon.

During a meeting with senior directors and heads of agencies under his portfolio on Tuesday, Montague said his target will be the same as it was in his previous post, “to better the lives of the citizens of Jamaica. To this end we will embark on Project SHELTER”.

He said SHELTER — which is an acronym for savings, housing, employment, land titling, training, economic recovery and repairs to home — will see the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation placing added focus on skills training for more young people, particularly in areas that benefit construction.

“More certified skilled workers is big on my list of priorities. There is a concern that the construction industry does not have sufficient certified skilled employees in order to deliver on the Government's ambition for housing, infrastructure growth and urban renewal .

“We are facing a critical lack of skills in some key areas just as the economy is starting to pick back up and this ministry, in partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust...will lead the drive for a 'skills to build strategy' which is nationally promoted and locally delivered,” said Montague.

“Our Government made a commitment in 2020 to provide 70,000 affordable housing solutions and issue 20,000 land titles to Jamaicans who have legitimate claims to land that they have occupied, cultivated and used for generations.

“Over the next few months we must identify low-cost land to be used in our housing programme to take us one step closer to realising the right to housing for more families in Jamaica” Montague added.

He underscored that there are several urgent tasks which will have to be tackled under his portfolio.

“They range all the way from passing amendments to the Real Estate Act and Rent Restriction Act to tackling the root causes of squatting and displacement...However, I am confident that we assembled the right team at the right time to drive this mission” declared Montague.