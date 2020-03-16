Montego Bay Chamber says no to price gouging

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is appealing to the local business community not to engage in the “unethical practice” of price gouging.

The Chamber said that in light of the country being on full alert in face of the threat of a potentially huge outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is calling on all business operators to resist the temptation of taking advantage of a national crisis.

“We are hoping that persons would refrain from such a practice,” said Chamber President Janet Silvera. “Not only is it unethical but it would be a slap in the face of what we are trying to do to curtail what is now a live and growing threat.”

Jamaica, according to information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has so far recorded 12 cases of the coronavirus (up to March 15).

Silvera in the meantime said the Government should also be on the lookout for those who would seek to profit off the moment by taking advantage of “an unsuspecting and vulnerable” public.