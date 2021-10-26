Montego Bay reacts to Smith's death

In the latest bizarre twist to a saga that began two Sundays ago with what is being called a human sacrifice ritual, Kevin Smith, leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, yesterday died in a three-vehicle crash.

Smith was being transported to Kingston ahead of being charged with the murder of two of his followers whose throats were reportedly slashed at his behest.

Police Constable Orlando Irons also died in the crash and two other lawmen were hospitalised.

We get reactions from the streets of Montego Bay, where Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries is located.

Shellese McGregor, bartender

Accidents do happen and it can happen anytime and anywhere. If he orchestrated the church killings, then the accident is justified.

Leroy Shaw, videographer

Trust me, it don't look how the people them think. It looks fishy. They should have transported the man with caution.

Mellissa Tomlinson, manager

You reap what you sow. All the efforts he put in this saga, he reaps. You can't mock God; you are not God.

Marc Lodge, computer technician

Well, this accident was unexpected. [Though] what he did to the church members was wrong, I don't know how family, friends and church members will react to this. And I don't know if the church will still be in operation.

Vernal Campbell, businessman

It's just an unfortunate situation that the accident occurred. We would prefer for him to face justice. We would like to see him go to court and be tried as any other accused. A man of his calibre should not go down so tragically.

Satta Ranks, nurses' aid

God knows they were going to cook it up. You cannot use the House of the Lord for a joke thing, so the Father steps in and solves the problem.

(Photos: Alan Lewin)