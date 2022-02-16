Montego Bay's Whitehouse Basic reopens with well-needed upgrades

MONTEGO BAY, St James — With the resumption of islandwide face-to-face classes after almost two years, students and staff at Whitehouse Basic School have returned to a safer learning environment following the completion of key infrastructure upgrades.

With funding from the Sandals Foundation along with contribution from the organisation's travel partner, Georgiann Jaworskyj of Custom Travel Services Inc (USA), the early childhood institution welcomed a number of refurbishment and construction improvements, including an isolation room, a fully equipped sick bay, new bathroom facilities, a repaired roof, the installation of hand wash stations, storage cupboards, steps, a brand new playground, beautified grounds, and freshly painted walls. The expansion and repair projects made it possible for the school to meet the Ministry of Health and Wellness's reopening standards.

“It was critical for us to provide the support that would allow the transition to in-person classes to safely take place. The structural improvements have increased the school's capacity and will ensure that students have a safe space, in adherence with COVID-19 regulations, to enjoy and focus on learning,” said Heidi Clarke, executive director of Sandals Foundation.

Ann Blake Reid, principal of Whitehouse Basic School, noted that the repairs and beautification of the ground with the plants have enhanced the learning environment by improving the overall ambiance.

“The upgrades and renovations have made a significant difference at the school for both students and staff. It has transformed the environment into one that is now conducive to learning,” Blake Reid said.

Blake Reid further added, “The expansion works and roof repairs, as well as the freshly painted walls, have rejuvenated the classrooms and made it lovely for the children to return to such a nice space after being away for such a long time.”

In the weeks leading up to the start of the new school term, Sandals Foundation ambassadors and community members joined forces to coat the school walls with fresh paint and beautify the fenced perimeter with plants donated by the Landscaping Department at Sandals Montego Bay Resort.

Veulah “Netty” England Kelly, a community stalwart in Whitehouse, was overwhelmed with gratitude to see students within the community returning to face-to-face classes.

“I was overjoyed to see the children return to school for the first time in almost two years, and I am so grateful to the Sandals Foundation for making this possible.”

England Kelly explained that based on initial Ministry of Health and Wellness evaluations, Whitehouse Basic School was not in a condition to reopen. “The school needed a number of items including a sick bay, additional bathrooms, and a number of repairs,” she said.

“Thankfully, Sandals [Foundation] was able to provide the necessary assistance, and worked together with the community to make the necessary changes.”

The foundation was happy to continue its support for the school, which serves 25 children, bolstering its capacity for physical reopening.