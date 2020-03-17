Montego Bay Tax Office reopens

Montego Bay Tax Office reopensTuesday, March 17, 2020
The Montego Bay Tax Office has been reopened after closing two weeks ago to remedy an air quality problem.
Staff had walked off the job in protests of poor air quality at the Howard Cooke Boulevard location leaving customers perplexed as to what was happening.
Since then the office has been closed to carry out deep cleaning activities and persons encouraged to visit other locations to carry out their business.
However, there have been attempts to reopen the facility but assessments concluded that the situation had not improved enough for regular use. However, on Monday it was deemed fit for use and reopened to the public.
