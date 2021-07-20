Montserrat marks 26th anniversary of Soufrière Hills volcano explosion

BRADES, Montserrat (CMC) — Montserrat is marking the 26th anniversary of the explosion of the Soufrière Hills Volcano with Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell acknowledging that it “has changed our lives forever”.

After a long period of dormancy, the Soufrière Hills volcano became active in 1995, killing at least 19 people and has continued to erupt ever since. Its eruptions have rendered more than half of the British Overseas Territory uninhabitable, destroying the capital city, Plymouth.

At least two-thirds of the population have left the island.

Premier Taylor-Farrell said Montserrat cannot forget 26 years ago when the Soufrière Hills volcano rumbled and said that ever since, “the devastation, the migration of our people and the general feeling of hopelessness that many of us experienced have shaped us into a resilient people”.

He said the population is determined to see our “beloved Montserrat develop and advance economically and socially” praising God for “ his mercies, his guidance and for giving us the will to hold on and to rebuild.

“And, indeed, we are making every effort to rebuild and chart Montserrat's sustainable development. The evidence of this progress is all around us, and I will quickly highlight some recent milestones.”

The premier said that the volcanic crisis has resulted in access issues for Montserrat, as pyroclastic flows destroyed the WH Bramble Airport in the east and crippled port operations in Plymouth.

“But, significant improvements to our access infrastructure will soon be realised as Government intends to award a design and build contract for the Montserrat Port Development Project later this year.”

He said that the design for a new hospital will soon be announced and that “I am also keen to progress new investments and partnerships on the back of these critical infrastructure, so that we may maximise the benefits from our projects, and lay a path for greater sustainability for our island.

He added that the 26th anniversary of the eruption of the volcano “is also a good opportunity to share our past memories, stories, and pictures of this aspect of Montserrat's history with the younger ones around us, and the new generation of Montserratians so that, they too, can understand and appreciate our history, our resilience and determination and our will to see Montserrat thrive”.