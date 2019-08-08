Morant Bay Town Centre project to generate billions in investment

The Morant Bay Town Centre development

is generating excitement among investors and residents, based on the

opportunity for business expansion, employment creation and economic

transformation of the parish of St Thomas.

The $4 billion undertaking for which Prime Minister Andrew Holness broke ground on June 26, involves the development of an integrated industrial and commercial complex encompassing 365,000 square feet of space to house key public and private sector services.

It is expected to create approximately 3,000 new jobs and generate billions in private investment.

The Morant Bay Town Centre will be located on the 25-acre property that was once the Goodyear factory.

It will house the St Thomas Municipal Corporation; a town hall; conference centre; justice square, which will include a family court and parish court; tax office; Registrar Generalâ€™s Department (RGD); and the Passport, Citizenship & Immigration Agency (PICA). The plan also includes spaces for financial institutions, food court, library, recreational park, museum and an BPO facility.

The project is being implemented by the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) and is scheduled for completion in 2021.