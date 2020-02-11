More assistance for children with intellectual disabilities

More assistance is coming for children with intellectual disabilities and their parents, following the signing of the ‘Innovative Approaches to the Development of Children with Intellectual Disabilities’ technical cooperation agreement on Monday (Feb 10).

The document was signed by Executive Director of the Jamaica Association on Intellectual Disabilities (JAID), Marilyn McKoy and Country Representative, Jamaica and General Manager, Caribbean Country Department, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Therese Turner-Jones, during a ceremony at the IDB Montrose Road offices.

This intervention is to provide direct support to children with intellectual disabilities (ID) and their parents, through identifying, adapting and testing effective parent-centred therapeutic approaches. The project will reinforce current policies and provide data, tools and techniques to improve the delivery of effective and sustainable care for children with ID.

The programme is being funded by the Government of Japan under the Japan Special Fund (JSF) Poverty Reduction Programme. It will be administered by the IDB and executed by the JAID. Valued in excess of US$660,000, the programme will run for an initial period of three years.

In her address, Turner-Jones said children with disabilities, like any other children, have the right to affordable, high-quality health care, rehabilitation and social services to live productive, socially engaged and happy lives.