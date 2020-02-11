More assistance for children with intellectual disabilities

More assistance for children with intellectual disabilitiesTuesday, February 11, 2020
|
More assistance is coming for children with intellectual disabilities and their parents, following the signing of the ‘Innovative Approaches to the Development of Children with Intellectual Disabilities’ technical cooperation agreement on Monday (Feb 10).
The document was signed by Executive Director of the Jamaica Association on Intellectual Disabilities (JAID), Marilyn McKoy and Country Representative, Jamaica and General Manager, Caribbean Country Department, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Therese Turner-Jones, during a ceremony at the IDB Montrose Road offices.
This intervention is to provide direct support to children with intellectual disabilities (ID) and their parents, through identifying, adapting and testing effective parent-centred therapeutic approaches. The project will reinforce current policies and provide data, tools and techniques to improve the delivery of effective and sustainable care for children with ID.
The programme is being funded by the Government of Japan under the Japan Special Fund (JSF) Poverty Reduction Programme. It will be administered by the IDB and executed by the JAID. Valued in excess of US$660,000, the programme will run for an initial period of three years.
In her address, Turner-Jones said children with disabilities, like any other children, have the right to affordable, high-quality health care, rehabilitation and social services to live productive, socially engaged and happy lives.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy