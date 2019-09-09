More casualties: Peter Bunting, Mark Golding resign

Peter Bunting and Mark

Golding have resigned from the spokesperson council of the People’s National

Party (PNP).

News of their resignation comes days after Bunting was defeated by Dr Peter Phillips in the PNP presidential election on Saturday (Sept 7).

Golding, who was a supporter of Bunting’s Rise United camp, was spokesperson on finance. Bunting was the spokesperson on commerce.

The men were appointed to their posts by Phillips in 2017.

Their resignations follow on the heels of Dr Dayton Campbell stepping aside as spokesperson on health.