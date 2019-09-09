More casualties: Peter Bunting, Mark Golding resign

More casualties: Peter Bunting, Mark Golding resignMonday, September 09, 2019
|
Peter Bunting and Mark
Golding have resigned from the spokesperson council of the People’s National
Party (PNP).
News of their resignation comes days after Bunting was defeated by Dr Peter Phillips in the PNP presidential election on Saturday (Sept 7).
Golding, who was a supporter of Bunting’s Rise United camp, was spokesperson on finance. Bunting was the spokesperson on commerce.
The men were appointed to their posts by Phillips in 2017.
Their resignations follow on the heels of Dr Dayton Campbell stepping aside as spokesperson on health.
