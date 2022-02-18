More countries drop COVID restrictions

The Dominican Republic on Wednesday immediately suspended all COVID-19 restrictive measures, joining a number of other countries, including alpine neighbours Switzerland and Austria which announced that they would drop almost all restrictions.

“Measures such as the use of the mask, the need to present the vaccination card to access all places, or restrictions in public spaces, today, are the individual responsibility of each and every one of us. After this long battle, we begin to regain freedom,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a statement.

“The country deserves and needs an emotional recovery and leaves behind the measures we had to impose for a time that is over,” he said. “From now on, we will all have to take care of ourselves, responsibly, but without restrictions.”

Abinader said his Government will continue to voluntarily invite the population to be vaccinated to complete the vaccination programme and “will continue to guarantee full access to the vaccine for everyone and in all circumstances”.

He also assured the country that the health system is prepared to meet any eventuality.

In Switzerland, the Government said the conditions were right for a “rapid normalisation” of national life.

From Thursday, the only remaining coronavirus requirements in will be the obligation to self-isolate for five days after a positive test, and to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions.

However, those rules will expire at the end of March at the latest.

“Masks and COVID certificates will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events,” the Government said, adding “the requirement to wear masks in the workplace and the recommendation to work from home will also end.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the Government would drop most measures from March 5.

Only mask wearing in essential shops and public transport will remain compulsory, as well as entry restrictions at hospitals and other places with vulnerable groups, he added.

“The outlook shows us that together we can cautiously and prudently, but with determination, take back the freedom that the virus took,” Nehammer told reporters.

Switzerland and Austria join European countries including the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway in dropping most restrictions.

Also on Wednesday, Germany announced that it will start rolling back most of its coronavirus restrictions as the country's falling infection rate suggests the Omicron-fuelled wave has peaked,

The three-step plan — which includes allowing unvaccinated people back into shops and restaurants — will see Germany reach its “freedom day” on March 20, as media have dubbed it.