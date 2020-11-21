More COVID-19 restrictions: Toronto to go on lockdown starting Monday

Starting Monday, Toronto will go on lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

It was announced on Friday that Toronto, Canada’s largest city, will go on lockdown for 28 days. This means that shops, businesses and restaurants will be closed. There will also be a ban on outdoor gatherings with more than 10 people. In addition, indoor gatherings with different households will be prohibited.

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer pick-up or take-out.

The restrictions will also affect the Peel region.

“We cannot afford a province-wide lockdown, so we are taking preventative action today by moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown level restrictions. We need to take decisive action to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday.

So far, Canada has recorded more than 324,000 coronavirus cases and 11,385 deaths.

The number of cases in Canada has been increasing in recent times, with officials reporting that the country is currently seeing 5,000 new cases per day.

If things continue on the current trajectory, there would be about 20,000 cases per day in the next five to six weeks.

The picture would be even worse, as authorities are saying that the numbers could be even higher if there is an increase in social contact over the holidays.