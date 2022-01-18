More help for Clarendon resident Christal Saunders

CHRISTAL Saunders is now on the brink of realising her dream of becoming a nurse, having received a scholarship valued at $480,000 that will see her completing two years of studies at the Institute of Career Choice in Clarendon.

Having read the Jamaica Observer article 'There are still good people out there', published recently, the founder of the James and Friends Education Programme, Otis James approached two of the sponsors in the programme who jumped at the opportunity to play a part.

Acting principal at the Institute of Career Choice, Rushell-Ann Bloomfield explained that the institution, over time, has been in collaboration with the James and Friends Education Programme, which is based in Clarendon, to provide education for students in need.

“We have been looking at students who want a chance to further their education and so, when we were made aware of Christal's plight we got involved. We gave her a scholarship valued at $240,000 in tuition, learning material, uniforms and bus fare to and from school.

“We're doing all we can to ensure she is at school every day. I know what it's like to lose a parent because I lost my mother, and I see the struggles and know how hard it is to get by. I know she has a mother but I'm committing to be here for her, ensuring that she is at school daily and that she gets her lunch, and is on par with her schoolwork,” said Bloomfield.

Saunders is pursuing studies in a two-year practical nursing course which includes NCTVET levels one and two. She started school for the first time last week.

Courses to be undertaken by Saunders include Caribbean Secondary Certificate subjects along with geriatrics, first-aid and childcare. In the second year she will be pursuing the allied health-care certificate, at level two, along with practical courses.

“I know that she has had some challenges and, as our motto says, 'Success is a result of dedication', and I hope she will dedicate herself and at the end of it, she will be successful. We know it is challenging, especially where she will be doing courses that she has never done before, but with my help and that of the rest of teachers I am confident that at the end of the two years she will be successful,” Bloomfield told the Observer.

Hugh Dinnall, who owns the Daily Delicious Sports Bar and Company, has matched the $240,000 Saunders received for tuition for the duration of her studies.

“I am happy to be a part of this initiative because I have always wanted to give back to persons in need — it's like a wish come true for me. Initially I didn't put a value on the sponsorship because I know it will be worth it, but to be able to sponsor a meal a day to a student who is in school might sound small but at the end of the two years this will add up to $240,000, so it's a pleasure to assist” said Dinnall.

The 20-year-old Saunders said she is thankful for the assistance that she has been receiving.

She said the news of her father's passing, some two years ago, dealt her a severe blow because she was his only child and he worked very hard to school her.

“I was very close to my father so mi did feel it. The whole situation did shock me but my mother encouraged me to be strong so I just hold it out because him done dead already. It's because of going to church why me alive right now. My relatives took me to church and I got deliverance and so I'm here right now in my right mind. I give God thanks that I can be here,” said Saunders.

She added that her family has been a tower of strength for and she is very grateful for them.

“I am happy to be here because a lot of people out there may want to go to school and cannot afford it, so mi glad fi the help. I will continue to pray for Mr James and all the sponsors of the programme — especially those who managed to put the scholarship together for me because this cost a lot — and to show my gratitude, I will ensure I do my best and at the end of this programme I will hopefully be able to give back to the programme so others in need may also benefit,” declared Saunders.