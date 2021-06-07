More help for Maise Green Learning Centre from GenAc

MAISE Green Learning Centre has received more help from General Accident Insurance Company (Jamaica) (GenAc) following a facelift on Labour Day 2019.

The educational institution based in Grants Pen, St Andrew, has been gifted by the staff and executives of the company with more than 100 books and two custom-crafted bookshelves.

“The books, especially with the children not physically being at school, can be read to them over Zoom and get them engaged,” said Lesley Miller, chief information officer at GenAc

Miller revealed that the bookshelves were made by Ronald Reid from the company's facilities department.

The donation included leisure and educational books, workbooks, charts, kid-size puzzles and lesson playing cards.

“I really appreciated this help again. Reading is really important to the children, and as we go through this difficult pandemic I know they will enjoy the books,” said Charmaine Bennett, principal of Maise Green Learning Centre.

According to Miller, the company's commitment to the school went beyond doing something for Labour Day.

“Education and instilling the values of reading [are] important for the children and their development. This project is a labour of love.

“We put out the call to our staff and they donated books, as well as the company purchasing over 60 books for the children to us,” said Miller.

The company has supported and improved on the school since its adoption in 2017.

On Labour Day 2019 the staff donated their time to the painting of classrooms, planting of a garden and tree trimming.

In October 2020 the publicly traded insurance company donated an advanced desktop computer with an all-in-one unit featuring a built-in CPU and camera, along with hand sanitiser and refillable dispensers, thermometers, masks and reusable cups, cutlery and flatware, among other items.

The school also received help with the renovation of the kitchen facilities and the newly appointed isolation room, and was gifted with an industrial stove in April 2021.