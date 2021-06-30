More honour for Chicago's black founder, says Ephraim Martin

JAMAICAN-AMERICAN Ephraim Martin says Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pledged US$40 million to finance several projects to honour the black founder of Chicago, Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable.

The projects will be in addition to the naming of a segment of the iconic Lake Shore Drive after the Haitian who settled on 800 acres of land at the mouth of the Chicago River 240 years ago, becoming the area's first non-indigenous resident.

Martin's Black Heroes Matter (BHM) Coalition campaigned for the honour, also calling for a 25-foot monument, a city holiday, and the long-awaited completion of a park that was agreed to 34 years ago in his honour.

“The good news is, Mayor Lightfoot has proposed US$40 million dollars for various DuSable projects, which should be enough to cover all the project items listed above,” said Martin who left Jamaica in 1982 to live in Chicago, Illinois.

“And there is even better news from the main opponent to the drive, Alderman Hopkins, who wants to rename the Millennium Park as 'DuSable Park'. The BHM now calls on him, at his earliest convenience, to sponsor an ordinance to rename Millennium Park as DuSable Park, which will supplement Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.”

Chicago city officials voted 33 to 15 last Friday in favour of renaming the street after DuSable.