More household workers complain of sexual harassment

An increasing number of household workers have fallen prey to sexual harassment on the job during the COVID-19 crisis as more employers are now working from home, according to Shirley Pryce who heads the association that represents those workers.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday following the announcement of an increase in the national minimum wage, Pryce said this was an opportune time to raise the issue of protection for household workers from sexual predators on the job.

“Too much harassment is going on now because of COVID. A lot of complaints have been coming in about harassment in the workplace. More employers are at home; some employers, the wives work out [of the home] and the husbands are at home; some of them go to work and come back home. I have an incident that somebody reported to us where both employers went out and the husband came back, and she was cleaning the stove and somebody grabbed her bottom. She was so very frightened. When she looked, it was the employer who had come back home. She was crying so hard. She called the union and I said pack your bag and leave,” said the head of the Jamaica Household Workers Association.

She said the association is carrying out its own campaign to educate domestic workers about the issue of sexual harassment, as well as to encourage employers to desist from this behaviour.

Pryce said she was therefore urgently appealing to the Government to take steps to ratify the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention on the elimination of violence and sexual harassment in the world of work (C190), to offer household workers protection from sexual harassment.

C190, the first international treaty to recognise the right of all to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment, was adopted in June 2019 by the International Labour Conference of the ILO. It came into force on June 25, 2021 but Jamaica is among 178 countries that have not yet ratified.

Countries that ratify C190 are required to implement laws and policies to prevent and deal with violence and harassment in the workplace.