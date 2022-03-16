More investments needed in food systems

The Jamaican Economy Panel (JEP) in its latest round of monthly discussions has said that making the country's food system more sustainable will require greater levels of investment in training and infrastructure.

The JEP, through its partnership with United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office (UNRCO), and the Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies (UWI) brings together a select group of economic and public sector experts to address monthly socio-economic questions with a view to contrive meaningful recommendations.

The body, at its last meeting, said that with the agriculture sector being responsible for some 16 per cent of local employment and a substantial portion of earnings from exports, issues in this very important sector must be ironed out and with great urgency.

Highlighting the issues of low productivity matched by less-than-desirable infrastructure available to mainly small farmers, co-founder of the JEP and head of the UWI Economics Department Dr Nadine McCloud called for better management of some areas, especially those around water systems.

“Water management is of first-order importance to agricultural practices and hence agricultural productivity. Yet, its distribution is not always optimal. Farmers should thus invest more in water harvesting and efficient irrigation systems to prepare for the droughts associated with climate change. Simultaneously, they require the appropriate technology to remove and reuse excess water from flooded areas without damaging the topsoil when affected by excessive rainfall.

“The current low agricultural productivity level and low returns to many farmers means that increased access to external finance for this critical sector is warranted to render sizeable and sustainable changes in its water usage,” she said in a recent release document.

Dr Crispim Moreira, Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) representative in Jamaica also pointed to other challenges, including crop storage and irrigation systems, as well as the road infrastructure required to bring crops to market as some of the other areas in need of investments. “The small scale of farms in Jamaica makes it hard for individual farmers to obtain financing for such investments,” she said was, however, one of the greatest impediments to real change.

Amid the challenges and owing to grave levels of underfunding in the sector, the panellists agreed that there was greater need for government intervention, especially in the areas of skills training and education.

“Recognising that many farms are small and relatively informal, access to finance is another critical area in which the Government can play a crucial role. Weather-related insurance is an example of a tool already in place, but can be extended further to cover additional people,” the JEP also said.

Just last year GraceKennedy Insurance launched its weather protect policy through which it seeks to provide coverage for farmers and fisherfolks affected by natural disasters. Since then a number of other products have also been brought to market with an aim to provide financial relief to members of this vulnerable sector.

“In the future it will be crucial to provide more support to farmers to improve their agricultural management skills further and teach them to consider the changing climate. Improving access to finance for farmers will support those who want to invest in upgrading technology and infrastructure, and thus increasing climate resilience,” the JEP also said in its recommendation.