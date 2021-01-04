More Jamaicans to receive COVID-19 vaccine when roll-out begins

More Jamaicans to receive COVID-19 vaccine when roll-out beginsMonday, January 04, 2021
|
The number of Jamaicans set to receive a coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of the year has increased from one to five per cent.
The update was provided by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, at a virtual press conference on Saturday.
Bisasor-McKenzie said, “Initially, it was one per cent that we would receive in the second quarter, but this has now increased to five per cent and what you will find is that as more vaccines are approved, more manufacturing occurs, and the numbers may change.”
The vaccine will be made available through COVID-19 Global Access Facility.
An estimated 16 per cent of Jamaicans will receive the vaccine in the initial immunisation drive by year’s end.
