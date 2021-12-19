More Korean support for Jamaica

THE Republic of Korea has procured medical equipment valued at US$500,000 geared towards helping Jamaica in its fight against COVID-19.

The donation is for delivery later this month and will benefit over 20 health facilities across all 14 parishes.

Earlier this year the Korean Government provided humanitarian support to the Government of Jamaica valued at US$200,000 to help boost Jamaica's testing capacity as it relates to COVID-19.

The Korean Government has been supporting the efforts of the Jamaica Government since the start of the pandemic, with a donation of equipment valued at over US$300,000 in November 2020, and testing kits valued at US$200,000 in collaboration with the Korea East-West Power Company, that same year.

The relations between Korea and Jamaica have been longstanding and fruitful. Korea, despite its own challenges, continues to assist Jamaica to overcome difficulties associated with the lingering global health crisis.

According to Baejin Lim, chargé d'affaires of the embassy, “I hope to continue being that bridge of hope between our two nations as we seek to overcome and rebuild after COVID. Korea values Jamaica's friendship and look towards a future of continued collaboration for our peoples.”