More love for MoBay's inner city from SDC, Sandals

Scores of students from a number of inner-city communities in the greater Montego Bay area were feted at another in the series of “Spreading the Love” by Sandals Resorts Montego Bay region in collaboration with the Social Development Commission (SDC) recently.

Apart from a mentorship session with Sandals' regional public relations manager for Montego Bay, Ian Spencer, the students all received gifts and were also treated to refreshments at the event held at the Montego Bay Boy's Club Complex.

For their part and to mark the event, members of the boy's club female band put on a musical feast, entertaining the large audience with a smorgasbord of top-class musical renditions.

“Spreading the Love” is a series of events that both organisations are championing in a number of Montego Bay inner-city communities.

In his welcome address, Social Development Commission community officer for the Montego Bay Division, Racino Brown, was effusive in her praise of Sandals Resorts and the many team members from Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean who turned out to assist in motivating and feting the youngsters.

“We are so happy Sandals has seen it fit to continue 'spreading the love' with us as the young people from this area are in need of mentorship and assistance. We at the SDC are happy with the partnership and look forward to launching more programmes in this area,” Brown said.

SDC field supervisor for Montego Bay Evett Malcolm, who was also present at the event along with a number of other SDC community relations officers including organiser Warren Morle, pledged the support of her team to the charitable efforts, noting “The SDC and Sandals will continue this effort as we seek to shape the mind of the young people in these beloved communities and assist in every way possible.”

Spencer said was delighted to be a part of the community thrust by Sandals and the SDC in the inner-city communities. “I grew up on Barnett Street just a few metres from here,” Spencer observed. “So as a product of the inner city, I am happy that I am able to be a part of a company that is committed to giving back to this country. I walked in these students' shoes when I was younger, so I know the hardships that people are facing especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To loud applause from the gathering, Spencer said, “You have our commitment that we will continue these efforts.” He also praised the SDC for their work in transforming the lives of young people in the Greater Montego Bay area and said they were providing a critical service.

The Sandals regional PR manager said a Sandals mentorship effort will begin soon in the Greater Montego Bay area in an effort to provide career guidance to the young people.

Spencer also praised the work of boy's club in unearthing and shaping the talents of youngsters in the community for several decades. “I grew up listening to the boy's club marching bands and the various musicians so I know first-hand of your work,” Spencer noted.

Musical instructor at the boy's club who simply goes by the one-word moniker “Cava” thanked both organisations on behalf of the recipients. He said the students were very happy for the treat and looked forward to a continued partnership among all three organisations to help in the upliftment of the youth.