More mangroves for Old Harbour Bay

The Resilient Islands project team in Jamaica recently planted mangroves in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, as part of its efforts to protect communities against the impacts of climate change by promoting the use of coastal habitats to reduce risks.

This is a milestone for the project and, if successfully grown, additional mangroves will be planted in the area.

The Resilient Islands project is a four-year partnership involving the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies — of which the Jamaica Red Cross is a member — and The Nature Conservancy.

It aims to unite people and nature in adapting together to overcome the impacts of climate change.

Resilient Islands is part of the International Climate Initiative. The Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety in Germany supports this initiative on the basis of a decision adopted by the German Bundestag.