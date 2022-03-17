More NCB branch closures

National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica will close four of its branches in the Corporate Area as it embarks on a programme of service delivery enhancements and branch consolidations.

In a notice to customers, the bank outlined that, “As part of the new branch model implementation, we have also examined the network islandwide. In Kingston, given the high density and close proximity of branches, we will be closing the Oxford Road, Cross Roads, Hagley Park Road, and Washington Boulevard locations, effective May 6th 2022.”

NCB will transfer accounts from Cross Roads to the Duke Street Financial Centre, from Hagley Park Road to Half-Way-Tree, from Oxford Road to Knutsford Boulevard, and from Washington Boulevard to Constant Spring Financial Centre.

Sheree Martin, general manager and head of retail banking and customer experience, told Jamaica Observer that although the financial institution will be removing its branch services from these locations, it will still “have a presence” through the Bank on the Go! facilities that will remain, with the exception of the Oxford branch, which has a low usage rate.

With NCB's Bank on the Go! ATMs, customers can check account balances, withdraw cash, deposit cash or cheques, pay bills, make transfers, and purchase Digicel credit.

However, for the complex customer service matters, NCB customers will have to make an appointment to visit the nearest branch, possibly where their accounts have been transferred. The bank introduced the appointment scheduling application back in December to complement the implementation of its revised branch model.

“By using this application, you receive phone notifications on the expected wait time, as well as when it is your time to be served at the branch…This application also gives us the ability to improve how we resource our locations to ensure optimal staffing for faster turnaround in branch,” NCB explained.

At present, the appointment scheduling application in two financial services and eight branches. Come June, it will be available at all 27 branches and financial centres.

“These locations are adequate to provide loans, investments and insurance,” Martin said.

NCB began implementing the new branch model by first designating six locations as NCB Financial Centres — Fairview (Montego Bay), St Ann's Bay, May Pen (Clarendon), Mandeville (Manchester), Constant Spring (St Andrew), and Duke Street (Kingston).

The notice also advised customers to use digital channels including NCB Assist, a feature of the institution's personal online banking platform, as well as the NCB Live WhatsApp Chatbot. Martin pointed out, too, that customers can also open accounts.

Steering clearing of saying the move was part of NCB's digital transformation push, the general manager said it was more so about “enhancing the service experience that customers have…and using the digital services available to do day-to-day”.

When asked how the closure will affect staff complement, she told Business Observer that NCB will “not see a massive separation” but will retain and redeploy 60 per cent of its staff complement. Martin did not, however, provide a figure for the other 40 per cent.