‘More public education needed in COVID-19 fight’—MoBay Chamber of Commerce

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) is calling on local digital billboard operators to make space available for public service announcements to assist in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Chamber said it is concerned that persons in general are not adhering to the guidelines that are in place, especially as it relates to social distancing, and that more needs to be done by way of public education.

“We are concerned about the relaxed and almost carefree approach to the ever-present danger of COVID-19 by some, as it relates to the guidelines that are clearly set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” said chamber President Janet Silvera. “It is clear that some persons are not convinced about the severity of this disease and so we need as many business operators as possible to join in this national effort to get the word out.”

Silvera said it is the view of the chamber that billboard operators, who are operating in Montego Bay, can afford to give 15 or 30 seconds ads, every 15 minutes, highlighting health and safety guidelines relating to COVID-19. She said that this would be a great gesture in the fight against a virus that has forced a partial shutdown of the entire country and one that has and continues to wreak havoc as a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Silvera said that persons need to be more cognizant of exactly what social distancing means, noting that what is currently taking place is both risky and disturbingly frightening.