More reported sightings of missing teacher

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — With reports that missing St Ann teacher Ruchelle Williams was yesterday seen entering a truck headed to Moneague, the police and her colleagues fanned out across the parish hoping to find her and take her home. But the day ended as it began, with reported sightings that failed to pan out.

It is now the 22nd day that Williams has been missing. Still her colleagues cling to the hope that she will be found alive.

Their hope is being fuelled by reported sightings in other sections of the parish, including Golden Grove where residents said Williams enquired about purchasing land. Those sightings are said to be on the increase and, though unsubstantiated, they provide the police with valuable information.

“We heard that she was walking from Moneague to the direction of Faith's Pen… the SSP and the team drove out to this area in private vehicles and checked… as far as to Ewarton but she was not seen after the search was conducted,” said Ryan Gayle, deputy superintendent in charge of operations for the St Ann police.

Richard Garrick, a resident of Golden Grove, told the Jamaica Observer that he recognised Williams after a photo of her was shown to him. He had seen her last week, he said, walking through his community towards Steer Town.

“She was slowly walking,” Garrick said. “When mi describe her to the lady (one of the teachers), she said 'yes'. Her hair low and has brown colour in it and she's stout not fat… so I'm sure,” he added.

When word initially came about Williams' disappearance there were suggestions that she may be having emotional challenges.

Members of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), who continue to have faith that their colleague will be found unharmed, yesterday thanked the police for their continued search and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“We want our colleague to return to teaching and her family,” said JTA President-elect LaSonja Harrison.

More than 40 teachers turned out to search yesterday between the hours of 8:30 am and 3:00 pm.

Williams, 34, is a teacher at Marcus Garvey Technical High School. On the day she went missing, September 15, she was last seen about 4:00 pm at a plaza in the parish. She was dressed in a blue blouse and a pair of black pants. She lives in Goshen with her family.