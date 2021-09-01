More rewards for Portland's PEP stars

Hector's River , Portland — The accolades keep coming at Seaside Primary School, one of two Portland schools that bucked the trend with boys outperforming girls in this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

Past student Maureen O'Connor, who is now an attorney, launched an initiative to provide financial support for students from her alma mater. She was joined by another past student, Tedroy McNabb, who is now a financial advisor with Sagicor.

“I graduated… in 1993 and that year it was three boys and one boy [who were the top performers]. For the years following, the females excelled over the males. So when I saw [the story in the Jamaica Observer] I said I have to do something for these young persons so that others can see what has happened, so that they can achieve [as well],” O'Connor said.

She had a few words of advice for the students who will benefit from the award, and the parents who have supported them. “I know it is going to be difficult for you going on to high school as there will be peer pressure and everything. But remember the sacrifices your parents made for you. So you continue to do your best and make your parents, school, and community proud. Continue to maintain high grades – A and B – and not lower, as there are many oceans around, so no C,” she challenged. “Parents you have been doing your part; continue to support your children.”

McNabb said he had been moved to act after O'Connor brought the Observer story to his attention. “I felt so good. I believe in my people, I believe in Hector's River, I believe in every one of you and I believe that all of us have greatness within us,” he said to the boys during the ceremony. “There are impediments that are going to come into our lives but we have the power, the greatness to rise above any obstacle. Don't worry about where you are coming from; where you are going [is what] is important and there is no power on this Earth that can stop you. The greatness that you achieve is for you.”

He lauded the school's principal, Adli Lewis, a well-known member of the community, teachers, and parents who have supported the students along the way.

Lewis had high praises for the students being lauded for their success, and the two alumni who have provided tangible support for them.

“Seaside Primary School is no stranger to excellence; we have a tradition of ensuring that whatever we do at this institution is on par and is of a high standard,” he said. “When our awardees did well on their examination we were not so much surprised as we were looking for who would come out on top. It is no secret now and they have gotten their recognition from the Observer, for which we are grateful, and we acknowledge the benefit these students have received.”

The awardees selected excelled academically and were also engaged in various extra-curricula activities such as sports, quiz, debate, cultural activities, or had leadership roles such as prefect and head boy. A decision has been taken not to divulge the dollar amount of the awards presented to the top five students during a small ceremony at the school on August 28. Among the recipients was Kemon Watson.

“Today I want to use this opportunity to say thanks to these two individuals for their generosity to us. You have shown what a big help you are in extending your helping hand with this monetary donation,” he said of O'Connor and McNabb. “Words cannot truly express how we feel. When I got the news I was so happy, [it was] like I won the lottery, although I do not gamble. Thank you, the top five students from this school will benefit tremendously from your contribution.”

O'Connor has promised that “this will be the first of many awards ceremonies”.