More scientists head to erupting La Soufrière volcano

More scientists head to erupting La Soufrière volcanoTuesday, January 12, 2021
|
Two more scientists from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) will join the team monitoring the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent as it continues to erupt.
The two are Thomas Christopher and Adam Stinton, who are based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO).
They are expected to gather data from the dome and crater through temperature and photogrammetry measurements and gas measurements using a MultiGAS and spectrometer, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said.
The team is led by Vincentian geologist Professor Richard Robertson, who came to St Vincent from the University of the West Indies SRC in Trinidad, where he is based.
NEMO said the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is finalising helicopter support for the SRC team to install equipment and collect samples from the summit of the volcano.
The dome that broke through the crater floor on December 27, 2020, on the south-west perimeter of the existing dome, continues to grow within the crater of La Soufriere and has an ellipsoid shape with growth expanding in a westerly direction.
The alert level remains at orange, meaning that an eruption could occur within 24 hours.
–CMC
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy