More scientists head to erupting La Soufrière volcano

Two more scientists from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) will join the team monitoring the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent as it continues to erupt.

The two are Thomas Christopher and Adam Stinton, who are based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO).

They are expected to gather data from the dome and crater through temperature and photogrammetry measurements and gas measurements using a MultiGAS and spectrometer, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said.

The team is led by Vincentian geologist Professor Richard Robertson, who came to St Vincent from the University of the West Indies SRC in Trinidad, where he is based.

NEMO said the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is finalising helicopter support for the SRC team to install equipment and collect samples from the summit of the volcano.

The dome that broke through the crater floor on December 27, 2020, on the south-west perimeter of the existing dome, continues to grow within the crater of La Soufriere and has an ellipsoid shape with growth expanding in a westerly direction.

The alert level remains at orange, meaning that an eruption could occur within 24 hours.

