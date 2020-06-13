More stranded Jamaicans to return today

More stranded Jamaicans will return home today, June 13, as

flights from Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados repatriate nationals stuck abroad

due COVID-19 restrictions.

The undisclosed number of returning nationals follows the 238 who were returned from the United Kingdom and Canada during the week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, said the returnees will not just be students but also nationals who had flights cancelled when the country’s borders closed in mid-March.

“We are also working on finalising flights from The Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, which will round out our largest population of Jamaicans stranded within the Caribbean. Cayman is being dealt with through Cayman Airways flights, and those have been running quite well,” Johnson Smith said at a virtual press conference from the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ New Kingston offices on June 11.

Johnson Smith added that the application process to return via the JamCOVID app had been simplified.

“If your application has not been processed and you have answered the questions, click on the frequently asked questions link on the JamCovid immigration site and you will see numbers there and an email address that you can use to have somebody follow up on your problems for you,” she said.