More stranded Jamaicans to return today

More stranded Jamaicans to return todaySaturday, June 13, 2020
|
More stranded Jamaicans will return home today, June 13, as
flights from Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados repatriate nationals stuck abroad
due COVID-19 restrictions.
The undisclosed number of returning nationals follows the 238 who were returned from the United Kingdom and Canada during the week.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, said the returnees will not just be students but also nationals who had flights cancelled when the country’s borders closed in mid-March.
“We are also working on finalising flights from The Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, which will round out our largest population of Jamaicans stranded within the Caribbean. Cayman is being dealt with through Cayman Airways flights, and those have been running quite well,” Johnson Smith said at a virtual press conference from the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ New Kingston offices on June 11.
Johnson Smith added that the application process to return via the JamCOVID app had been simplified.
“If your application has not been processed and you have answered the questions, click on the frequently asked questions link on the JamCovid immigration site and you will see numbers there and an email address that you can use to have somebody follow up on your problems for you,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy