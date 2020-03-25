More stringent measures for Caymanians as some ignore COVID-19 guidelines

More stringent measures for Caymanians as some ignore COVID-19 guidelinesWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
Caymanians are to see harsher measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 throughout the island, as some in the business community, and others ignored the recently implemented curfew.
As a result, the island has implemented a new curfew measure which will see all businesses closed until Saturday morning.
The new measure, includes supermarkets and pharmacies which will also be shut during the 24-hour-a-day curfew over the next three days, though staff will be allowed some flexibility.
According to Premier Alden McLaughlin, he had been forced to take the drastic action because of the lack of co-operation from the community,Â as it relates to an order to shut down non-essential businesses.
Government leaders are expected to meet again on Saturday to put more flexible measures in place.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy