More stringent measures for Caymanians as some ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Caymanians are to see harsher measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 throughout the island, as some in the business community, and others ignored the recently implemented curfew.

As a result, the island has implemented a new curfew measure which will see all businesses closed until Saturday morning.

The new measure, includes supermarkets and pharmacies which will also be shut during the 24-hour-a-day curfew over the next three days, though staff will be allowed some flexibility.

According to Premier Alden McLaughlin, he had been forced to take the drastic action because of the lack of co-operation from the community,Â as it relates to an order to shut down non-essential businesses.

Government leaders are expected to meet again on Saturday to put more flexible measures in place.