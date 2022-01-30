More technology for teachers

Coming from her junior role at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, later full control of energy, Fayval Williams knew that to make her mark at the super important ministry that handles education would take an extra special effort.

And as Education, Youth and Information Minister from September 2020, disrupted briefly earlier this month for the 'Information' label to be transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, Williams feared that limited technology could cause a kind of internal tsunami that would be hard to get over. So she got to work – pushing deep into a process whereby there had to be upgrading, even wholesale change of internal systems that would lesson the headache for all concerned.

“Starting at the Ministry in September 2020, with my knowledge coming from the Ministry of Finance, I knew that the financial side of the Ministry was in need of work in terms of the systems,” she said of the ministry which is headquartered in the heart of central Kingston.

“For me, always at the back of my mind is that this Ministry cannot implode on me while I'm here, she admitted with a chuckle, during a wide-ranging interview with the Jamaica Observer recently.

“So I made sure that I started the process. It's gonna take a lot, we've already started implementing here the government-wide HR [human resource] and pension system, called my HR Plus, to move the ministry from being as manual and paper-based as it is, to have more technology within. It's for our teachers to be able to sign in on the website. They have their own user ID and password, they can check for personal information, verify it, they can print out a pay slip if they want to…” Williams said.

Though the process has some way to go, the minister is happy that the implementation has begun, and already there are some functions that are available to teachers to make their jobs easier.

“For those teachers who are on the system now, they can download their pay slip,” she continued. “Before that, they would have to call the region [regional office] or call the central ministry and wait. If it's urgent and they need it they have to jump on a bus or taxi and come to town [Kingston] and try to get it, whereas now they can just simply log on and print it off.

“When I talk about increasing efficiency at the ministry, these are the little things. We're talking about 25,000 teachers that may need access to this information at their fingertips. It makes a huge difference. The expectation is that all the records of the teachers will be digitised and so this issue of teachers getting into retirement and can't find the teacher's file because the teacher was at this school five years and then went to another school for 10 years, that should be a thing of the past. But, again, of course, it's gonna take time and effort to get all those files uploaded to the system.

“Additionally, we're consolidating the payroll for teachers right now. Some teachers get paid one way and some teachers get paid another way, but we are bringing all of that together and that will help to solve a lot [of issues]. It's not just the education side that needs fixing. It's the administration of education too,” stated Williams, the holder of a solid background in finance, having worked for years in New York's famous financial district in Lower Manhattan named Wall Street.

Williams, too, is encouraged by the recent revelation that teachers accounted for the public sector group of professionals with the highest take-up of the COVID-19 vaccines, surprisingly surpassing even the medical sector. Up to midweek, 96 per cent of educators in State institutions had received at least one dose, information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness revealed.

“We have been preaching the gospel of vaccinations. We've had many virtual sessions with our educators across the sector, [and] we've brought on those platforms medical professionals. We said no question is a stupid question and we just opened up and allowed people to ask the questions so they could feel more comfortable.

“Additionally, our schools have been vaccination centres as well, especially our high schools, as we are encouraging students to be vaccinated. The last I checked I think we were at about 35 or 36 per cent, which would've been up from December. So we are seeing improvement. We have to lead by example,” Williams said.

And, on more personal issues, the workload for ministers of education over the years has been known to be more challenging than most. Yet, for the returned minister following Prime Minister Andrew Holness's Cabinet shuffle, having to deal with long-standing challenges, and ones which emerge daily, is one challenge that Williams is devoted to stay on top of.

The good news in being a minister, she said, “is that I live in my constituency, so it's really easy to move around and I have a very compact constituency as opposed to someone out in rural Jamaica.

“So I could circulate in my constituency within a day and touch every single community. I still try to do that on a weekly basis. I am still hands-on with all my projects, [for example], the roads patching... I know all the issues within the communities, I am in several WhatsApp groups with members of the communities where they raise their issues or concerns, whether its garbage collections, street lights, roadworks, bushing, issues of crime, and so on.

“So I'm active in these WhatsApp groups that I would jump on the issues that surface, and I drive around and see things as well. I don't have to wait to be called about things,” she stated, generally setting aside Thursdays, in addition to weekends, to make her physical presence felt in St Andrew Eastern, a constituency in which she is into her second term as Member of Parliament.

With a deep belief in fitness, sometimes stated deadlines are missed, she indicated, due to heavy workload at the ministry. But she insists that she must keep up with the pace, maintain a balanced diet and, equally as important, get adequate sleep – though it is not always practical to maintain the hours in bed that health professionals often suggest is desirable.