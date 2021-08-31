More than 1,100 vaccinated at Flow Jamaica blitz

Well over 1,100 Jamaicans yesterday received COVID-19 vaccines at Flow Jamaica's vaccination blitz held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Although the blitz was held for Flow staff, their family, friends, registered employees of C&WJ Credit Union, the Courtleigh Hospitality Group — which comprises Jamaica Pegasus hotel, The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, and Knutsford Court hotel — and other invited tourism players, Jamaicans not associated with any of those companies who turned up were accommodated.

“We opened up to members of the public because a number of people were directed to us when the National Arena closed, but we made sure to facilitate them,” Flow Jamaica General Manager and Vice-President Stephen Price told the Jamaica Observer yesterday afternoon.

“It was a good day, and first and foremost I must say thank you to all the volunteers from Flow particularly, from The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, as well as the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative, and particularly the Jamaica Pegasus who hosted us quite well,” Price said.

He said the company would look about staging another blitz in Montego Bay and most likely a second in Kingston to accommodate the people who were not able to make it to the Pegasus yesterday.

“At the end of the day I think we will go past the 1,100 mark in terms of persons vaccinated today and I really have to thank the volunteers because they're really doing the Lord's work in terms of really getting these people vaccinated,” added Price, who said all three brands of COVID-19 vaccines now in Jamaica — AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer — were administered at the blitz.

“But all in all it was a fabulous day, and I am just proud of the people who made it their civic duty to really look after the public health of Jamaica and took the opportunity to get their vaccine. I'm proud of the public, and really felt proud of the Flow staff,” added Price.

The blitz was held as part of the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative.