More than 100 billion WhatsApp messages sent on New Year’s Eve

BUZZ Fam, if you sent WhatsApp messages wishing your family and friends a Happy New Year on New Year’s Eve, your message was just one in 100 billion sent that night.

The Facebook-owned messaging service is reporting that more than 100 billion messages were sent using the app.

This is the highest number of messages sent in a single day in the app’s 10-year history.

Of this amount, the company said more than 12 billion of the messages sent globally were picture messages.

WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion active users.