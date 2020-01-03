More than 100 billion WhatsApp messages sent on New Year’s Eve

More than 100 billion WhatsApp messages sent on New Year’s EveFriday, January 03, 2020
BUZZ Fam, if you sent WhatsApp messages wishing your family and friends a Happy New Year on New Year’s Eve, your message was just one in 100 billion sent that night.
The Facebook-owned messaging service is reporting that more than 100 billion messages were sent using the app.
This is the highest number of messages sent in a single day in the app’s 10-year history.
Of this amount, the company said more than 12 billion of the messages sent globally were picture messages.
WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion active users.
