More than 100 children reach out to Safe Spot helpline

More than 100 youngsters, who were facing a wide range of challenges, have contacted the Safe Spot National Child and Teen Helpline for immediate guidance since its inception on May 20.

According to Anna-Maria Dawkins Johnson, quality assurance coordinator for Safe Spot, most of the youngsters have requested support to tackle suicidal ideations.

Other issues include domestic violence, sexual molestation, emotional and mental struggles, difficult relationships with relatives, challenges with online learning and queries about the helpline's services.

“We provide direct assistance via counselling, affirmations and reassurance and we encourage positive decision-making. We also refer to external entities when we have assessed that young people may need a bit of young team support,” said Dawkins Johnson who was speaking at a community connect event recently to highlight the importance of the helpline.

The 24-hour helpline was designed to assist children and teenagers experiencing challenges, or who may be feeling overwhelmed with adapting to changes caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Safe Spot was established in partnership with Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica , the United Nations Children's Fund Jamaica Office, and the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA).

Pointing to a demographic breakdown of the contacts made to the helpline so far, Dawkins Johnson said children as young as six years old have reached out while a majority of interactions are from young females.

“We have also supported young males with various issues and we have had quite a few young people who have decided not to disclose their gender as the helpline is free and confidential, as children have that right,” said Dawkins Johnson.

She added that they have received contact from youngsters across the island, but “most of who we interact with have selected not to disclose their location. We have had quite a lot of contact from children and young people in Kingston”.

In the meantime, Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison reiterated that 888-SAFE-SPOT will serve as a safety net for children and will eliminate gaps of several support services.

“Safe Spot has been providing immediate support to a child. It is that listening ear that helps children to cope with the little stuff and the big stuff and it is to be made very clear that it is different from a reporting line,” said Gordon Harrison.