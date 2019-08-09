More than 100 St James residents get free cataract surgeries

More than 100 St James residents get free cataract surgeriesFriday, August 09, 2019
About 120 St James residents have
benefited from free cataract surgeries performed by ophthalmologists attached
to Canada Vision Care (CVC) and the United States-based Hawaiian Eye
Foundation.
The surgeries were conducted in July at the Community Vision Centre of Excellence Clinic at Albion Road, Montego Bay.
The visit of the 18-member medical team was made possible through a partnership between the international charities and the Lions Club of Montego Bay. Pre and post-screening care were provided by local nurses and representatives from Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH). Several patients with vision impairment also received reading glasses and bifocal and progressive lenses.
President of the Lions Club of Montego Bay, O’Neil Daley, said that the mission was in keeping with the club’s mandate to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate.
“It is one of the mandates of Lions Club International’s SightFirst programme… to improve the sight of persons and provide quality eye care,” he said.
