More than 16,000 electors added to voters' list

THE November 30, 2021 voters' list, published as scheduled, now has a total of 1,958,708 electors, an increase of 16,592.

Electors added to the new list will receive the new voter ID card with a December 31, 2031 expiry date, which will become available by the middle of the month. They are to be collected by electors at the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office where they are registered.

The EOJ said electors whose ID cards were renewed are being urged to collect their card at the specified pick-up location before the current card expires on December 31, 2021. “Those electors who have not yet renewed still have an opportunity to do so by visiting any EOJ constituency office or satellite location,” said EOJ in a release.

EOJ constituency offices facilitate collection and renewal of voter ID cards on Mondays to Thursdays 8:30 am to 4:00 pm and Fridays 8:30 am to 3:00 pm. On Saturdays – that is December 4, 11 and 18 — the EOJ team will distribute and renew voter ID cards from satellite sites in various communities within the constituencies. Electors may check the ECJ website at www.ecj.com.jm/voter-id-card-renewal/ to find a list of satellite locations.

The next voters' list is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2022.