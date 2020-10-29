More than 200 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Jamaica

More than

200 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Jamaica after the country

recorded four additional deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.

The fatalities bring Jamaicaâ€™s total to 202.

The deceased are a 34-year-old male and a 90-year-old male from St Elizabeth; a 45-year-old female from St James; and a 38-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

There was also one coincidental death while two fatalities are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 76 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Jamaica on Wednesday, bringing the total to 8,927. The highest number of cases was recorded in St James which had 14. There were 12 cases in St Catherine and nine in Kingston and St Andrew. Trelawny and St Ann had 10 cases each.

There are now 4,175 active cases with 109 people in hospital. Three are in critical condition while 15 are moderately ill.

Jamaica has also recorded 50 recoveries, bringing that tally to 4,429.